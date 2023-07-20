Nisan Joins The Crowd And Adopts The Tesla Charging Adapter

Nissan is the latest to jump on Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) bandwagon, confirming that from next year, the Ariya will be sold with a CCS-to-NACS adaptor and that from 2025, the Ariya will feature an NACS port. This makes Nissan the first Japanese carmaker to adopt the American EV maker's charging technology starting next year.

Ford and General Motors are among the brands lined up to use the NACS connector. Mercedes-Benz joined the fray, making it the first German carmaker to adopt the charging technology. All these brands help boost Tesla CEO Elon Musk's hope for NACS to become the gold standard.

All new Nissan EV models in North America and Canada will come with a NACS port from 2025.