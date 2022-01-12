Nismo Prepares An Electric GT-R Successor

Nissan performance division Nismo is readying a new flagship model for the UK, expected to be a stand-alone sports car.

Speaking to Autocar, Nissan Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri confirmed the unnamed model will be sold in the UK as well as mainland Europe and the US, following its release in the car maker’s home country of Japan. He hinted it will arrive this decade.

“[There] is a very, very important vision [in Europe] for Nissan. It’s around the heart of this [new car],” said Katagiri, adding that Nissan’s Sunderland factory also makes the UK an “essential” market for the firm.