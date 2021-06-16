Nissan Abandoning Sedans In Japanese Market

Nissan will stop the development of all new sedans in its home market of Japan. The move may not mean the end of all sedans worldwide, but it does herald the brand’s focus on SUVs, crossovers, and EVs. Major suppliers were warned about the change on Friday according to unnamed sources who spoke to Nikkei Asia. The move will affect all four sedans currently sold in Japan, including the Skyline. What impact this will have on the GT-R, which is also built in Tochigi, Japan, is not made explicit, though the report would suggest that the car, which has been in production since 2007, could be affected. We’ve reached out to Nissan and will update this story if and when they get back to us.



