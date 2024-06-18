Nissan Abandons Affordability With 2024 Z Heritage Edition At Over $60,000

Nissan North America is going through a nostalgia phase. After launching two R35 special editions featuring Midnight Purple and Bayside Blue paint finishes, the Japanese automaker cranked it up to eleven with the rather pricey Z Heritage Edition.

How pricey? Think $59,135 plus $1,140 for the destination charge, which is over sixty grand for a retro-tastic sports car based on a trim level that currently retails at $52,970 with either transmission. Said trim level is the Z Performance, which slots above the Z Sport. As for the priciest grade available in the US for the 2024 model year, that would be the punchier Z NISMO at $65,750.

Celebrating 55 years of Z cars, the Z Heritage Edition harks back to the S30-series Datsun 240Z that arrived in the United States for the 1970 model year. Back then, it was $3,526 from the outset, meaning $30,175 adjusted for inflation. By comparison, the Sport grade is listed at $42,790.