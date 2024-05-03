Nissan And Fisker May Team Up In Bid To Survive The EV Revolution

Nissan and Fisker could be about to enter into a new partnership that would enrich them both. For Nissan, it could be a big boom to its efforts to electrify its lineup. For Fisker, it could mean a brand-saving financial lifeline. Over a decade ago, Nissan was a leader in the EV charge but since then it’s struggled to keep up with the rest of the industry. In February it acknowledged the need to change up its strategy in the US and include more electrified vehicles in its lineup. A partnership with Fisker, a brand that hopes to produce some 20,000 electric SUVs this year, could go a long way toward Nissan’s long-term plans.



