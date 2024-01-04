Nissan And Mitsubishi To Work Together To Tackle The US EV Truck Market

It's tough to build a vehicle, even for established automakers. One way to make it easier is to forge a partnership where each brings something to the table that the other needs. Nissan has already partnered with Honda and now it's teaming up with Mitsubishi. The two automakers will work together to bring an electric pickup truck to the US market. The partnership happens as the shift to electric vehicles continues to challenge every automaker to simply keep up with the times. Once at the front of the pack with the Nissan Leaf, which came out in 2010, it took more than a decade for the Ariya follow-up.



