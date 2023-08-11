Nissan Ariya Nismo Prototype Caught Recharging It's Battery

Nissan is done improvising and adapting to the EV trend, as it now wants to overcome the sporty part of it, too. And it has Nismo to lend it a hand, as the sub-brand is currently prepping a more agile version of the Ariya electric crossover, which will also feature a few distinct touches.



Our man with the cam spotted a prototype doing its thing at the Nurburgring back in September and revealing some of its visual tricks for the first time. Fast forward to the second week of November, and we have another tester to look at, one that was caught using a Tesla supercharger.



Since it was stationary this time around, our spy photographer was able to capture it from multiple angles, revealing more of that trick front bumper with its different styling and new apron. The back end features the same spoiler above the tailgate as the regular one, but it now rocks a second one that sits below the windscreen. The rear bumper and diffuser combo are also part of the novelties.





