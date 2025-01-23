Nissan Backs Off Of American Made Electric Crossover - Cancels Project

Nissan was one of the original proponents of electric vehicles as they introduced the Leaf in 2009. Despite a massive head start, the company doesn’t have much to show for it other than the Ariya.

That’s not to say the automaker didn’t try as we’ve seen numerous projects announced and then delayed or killed off entirely. The most memorable example is the Infiniti LE from over a decade ago but, more recently, the company delayed a pair of electric sedans that were slated to be built in Canton, Mississippi.