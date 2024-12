Nissan Becomes Latest Automaker To Roll Back DEI Programs

Nissan Motor will be rolling back its diversity initiatives after speaking with conservative activist Robby Starbuck – who previously led successful boycotts against major companies like Walmart and Tractor Supply forcing them to cut their DEI programs.

The Japan-based automaker’s Americas unit will stop funding Pride events and cancel its hiring and promotion quotas for diverse applicants, according to Starbuck.

Nissan’s staff training will focus on its business agenda, eradicating DEI and LGBTQ training requirements, according to Starbuck and an apparent letter sent to staffers Wednesday by outgoing Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin, as seen in the video.