Nissan Begins Instructing Dealers To Sell Vehicles At A Loss

The average transaction price for a new car continues to hover at around $47,000. Automakers had the upper hand in the market with pandemic-induced constraints resulting in more demand than supply, but now that’s behind us. New car inventories are rising, especially at Nissan, which has a nearly 100-day supply of new metal. The company hopes that letting its dealers sell their 2024 models at a loss will help move more units. A memo sent to dealers and obtained by Automotive News revealed that the automaker is allowing its dealers to discount its 2024 lineup by up to 10 percent below invoice. Nissan likely wants to clear out lots to make room for incoming 2025 models, like the new Kicks. Dealers can even discount the seven-year-old, second-generation Armada up to 15 percent.



