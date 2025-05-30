Nissan Begins Offering Buyouts To US Workers

Nissan’s cost-cutting measures are in full swing, with internal emails showing that the company has begun offering buyouts to workers in the US. On top of that, merit-based pay increases have been suspended globally. Despite being one of the most recognized names in the auto industry, Nissan is currently grappling with a financial crisis and has launched an aggressive turnaround plan in hopes of steering the ship back on course. A recent email has revealed that Nissan is offering buyouts to workers at its facility in Canton, Mississippi. It also has separation packages available for salaried workers in its finance, planning, human resources, and information technology departments. It’s not yet clear how many staffers have been offered buyouts, but Nissan Americas boss Christian Meunier has said the plan is “crucial for Nissan’s comeback.”



