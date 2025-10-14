Nissan Believes A New Sports Car Could Revive The Brand

It’s hard to believe 12 years have passed since Nissan taunted enthusiasts with a pair of concepts. The IDx Freeflow and IDx Nismo previewed an exciting future for an affordable rear-wheel-drive coupe that ultimately never came to fruition.

A few years later, the company explained why the car never reached production, citing concerns that it would have overlapped with the 370Z and failed to generate enough demand to justify the investment. Another issue was the lack of a suitable factory to build it.