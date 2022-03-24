Nissan Betting That EVs In Europe Will Be A Slow Take And Hybrids Are Best Solution

Nissan is betting a proportion of customers in Europe will still want combustion-engine vehicles after 2030 and plans to keep selling full-hybrid models even as rivals plan to move to full-electric vehicles.



“The question is: how quick will Europe be only EV?” asked Guillaume Cartier, head of the Nissan region that includes Europe, in an interview with Automotive News Europe. “Some countries like the UK have drastic regulations where it’s possible even hybrids will be banned after 2030, but central Europe will totally different.”



