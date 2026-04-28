Nissan Boss Claims Power Potential For Twin Turbo V6 In The Z Is Untapped

The top brass at Nissan are moving as fast and furious as they can to implement a huge turnaround plan. The new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, who’s only been in the hot seat for just over a year now, told The Drive in February to tell enthusiasts, “Nissan is back.” It’s natural for enthusiasts, fans, pundits, and anyone with a pulse to be skeptical, but with an executive team made up of enthusiasts, it might possibly be time for the automaker to make an unexpected comeback. In Yokohama, Japan, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, Ponz Pandikuthira, told The Drive exclusively on the latest episode of The Drivecast, “I do see performance upgrades in the future of the Z, that twin turbo is capable of a lot more power and output that are compatible obviously with the latest emissions.”



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