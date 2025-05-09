Nissan Brings The Manual Transmission To The Nismo Z

The Nissan Z remains an outlier in the sports car market. It rides on old bones compared to its archrival, the Toyota Supra, which is soon to see a replacement. Despite this, the Z is still a hot ticket item, outselling the Supra by three-to-one through the first half of 2025.

For 2024, the Z gained a new Nismo variant, which gets a standard limited-slip differential, stiffer suspension, stronger brakes, as well as a slew of aerodynamic upgrades. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 gets a power bump to 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque—up 20 hp and 34 pound-feet, respectively. It’s all paired to a nine-speed automatic.