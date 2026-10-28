Nissan Brings The Sentra Spec-V Back From The Dead For The 2026 SEMA Show

Nissan is bringing the Sentra Spec-V back from the dead, and this time it's got a turbo. The automaker confirmed it will debut a 300-horsepower Sentra Spec-V concept at SEMA 2026, running Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, alongside two Z-based builds that dig deep into NISMO parts bins and SCCA racing rules. It's not a coincidence that this lands 35 years after the Sentra SE-R first showed up in North America. Nissan is leaning hard into that lineage, and the build sheet backs it up: GT-R NISMO components, a manual swapped in from a Juke NISMO RS, and a widebody kit that makes the compact sedan look like it means business. The brand says these three SEMA concepts, plus a fourth car called the Z Kaze, are a direct response to what the enthusiast community has been asking for.



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