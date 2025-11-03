Nissan CEO Resigns After Being Declared A Liability In Merger Talks

Nissan has announced a shakeup at the top of its leadership, and it’s a big one. The company revealed that CEO Makoto Uchida will step down, with Ivan Espinosa, currently the chief planning officer, set to take over from April 1, 2025. This ends weeks of speculation about who would succeed Uchida, who’s led the beleaguered automaker for over five years. Espinosa steps into the role amid challenging industry conditions and lackluster performance. Uchida, who took over in 2019 following the Carlos Ghosn scandal, led a recovery in 2022 and 2023. However, 2024 told a different story, with declining sales, disappointing financial results, and a restructuring plan that included production cuts and layoffs. And that was all before the recent collapse of merger talks with Honda.



Read Article