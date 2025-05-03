Nissan CEO Says Brand Is Doomed Without Outside Investment

While a merger between Nissan and Honda is off the table, a new report suggests that Nissan is reportedly considering accepting some investment from its fellow Japanese carmaker. This could see it embark on some kind of collaboration with Honda, as well as Mitsubishi and Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn. A report out of Japan claims that Nissan still wants to work with Honda after initial negotiations broke down in February. The brand is in a precarious financial position and appears willing to do whatever it takes to survive. This could include the sacking of current chief executive Makoto Uchida, who has led the brand since 2019.



