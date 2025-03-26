Nissan CEO Says They Never Stopped Talking To Honda About A Merger

Nissan and Honda's initial merger attempt may have collapsed, but that doesn't mean the two auto firms are walking away from the table. The shape and extent of future collaborations are still to be determined, but Nissan executives want to make one thing clear.
 
"We never stopped" talking to Honda, Nissan Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier told reporters during a media roundtable in Japan. Both companies are still actively working on partnerships together, and potential new avenues of collaboration. 


