Nissan CEO Talks Big About Next Gen GT-R But Will They Do What They Say?

A next-generation R36 Nissan GT-R is in the works, and it will get a new platform, the automaker's CEO said in an interview with Autocar published Monday.

"We're definitely making a new platform," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said, "and our goal is clear: the GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game."

Uchida said Nissan is looking at a hybrid powertrain for the R36 GT-R, rumors of which go back to 2013, but indicated that it isn't locked in. Electrification may not be necessary to achieve Nissan's performance goals, he said.