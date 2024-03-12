Nissan CFO Cuts And Runs In The Middle Of It's Financial Crisis

Times are extremely tough at Nissan these days. CEO Makoto Uchida recently declared that the company is in “emergency mode.” Sharing the stage with him during that very announcement was CFO Stephen Ma. Now, it seems like Ma is about to leave the brand or, at the very least, step down from his role. This new report comes from what Bloomberg calls “people with knowledge of the matter.” Again, at this stage, Ma could either stay with Nissan by transitioning into a new role within the company or leave entirely if the report holds true. For context, a little less than two years ago, Ashwani Gupta stepped down from his position as Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer.



