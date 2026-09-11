Nissan Celebrate 75 Years Of The Patrol With Armada Patrol PRO-4X

Of course, the legendary Nissan Patrol has been alive and well in other regions – the Japanese automaker instead chose to use the Armada moniker starting in 2003. Initially, the first-generation Armada was made in Canton, Mississippi, based on the Nissan Titan pickup truck, but since 2016 the Armada moved to a new production location in Kanda, Kyushu, Japan, and started sharing the platform with the global Nissan Patrol.

The luxury version of both is dubbed the Infiniti QX80 (originally QX56), by the way. Now, Nissan has decided to reintroduce the iconic Patrol nameplate to the United States for the first time since 1969, “bringing one of the brand's most enduring and globally recognized badges back to American roads.” As such, for the 2027 model year, Armada's off-road-focused grade has been renamed Patrol PRO-4X instead of simply PRO-4X.



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