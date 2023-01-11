Nissan Claims New Armada Will Be Much Better Than Toyota's Land Cruiser

The Nissan Patrol that is marketed in North America as the Armada is up for a major update next year, is promising significant improvements in performance and technology. The burning question is, how will it stack up against its chief rival, the Toyota Land Cruiser? A senior Nissan executive has offered some candid insights on the subject.



Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s Global Head of Product Strategy and Planning, boldly stated that the upcoming new Patrol will be “much better” than the Land Cruiser. It’s worth noting that he’s likely referring to the global-spec Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300 flagship, as the North American market will receive the newer Series 250. Espinosa made this confident proclamation while speaking with Australian media at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, where he also shared additional details about the upcoming SUV.





