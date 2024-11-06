Nissan Claims New Electric GT-R Won't Be Half Baked

It’s been more than a decade since reports and rumors about the replacement to the current Nissan GT-R first started to circulate and yet, here we are in mid-2024, without an R36 GT-R. So, will this new supercar finally become a reality?
 
According to a recent report out of Australia, Nissan is committed to building a new GT-R but has yet to decide when to launch such a model. Given its lengthy gestation, it’s possible it could be one of the company’s first models to use solid-state battery technology.


