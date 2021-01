Nissan said Wednesday all its "new vehicle offerings" in key markets would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of the automaker's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company, which plans to cover markets in Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe, said it will pursue battery innovations, including solid-state batteries, for electric vehicles and further develop its e-POWER hybrid technology to achieve greater energy efficiency.



