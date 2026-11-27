As you're well aware, the Versa is gone from US showrooms. Nissan discontinued it after the 2025 model year due to import tariffs on Mexican-built vehicles, which resulted in razor-thin profit margins and rising production costs. The Versa's canning also marked the end of the sub-$20,000 era in this part of the world, pushing costlier entry-level models onto prospective customers. Said tariffs also forced Nissan to make the rest of its Mexican-built models pricier, namely the Sentra compact sedan and the Kicks subcompact crossover. Nissan Motor Co. big kahuna Ivan Espinosa says the Japanese manufacturer would like to send more Sentra and Kicks vehicles across the border from Mexico, but alas, Washington isn't willing to help manufacturers as of this writing.



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