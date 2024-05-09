Nissan Confirms It Is Working On New Sports Car Model

It’s been over a decade since Nissan introduced the retro-flavored IDx concept, hinting at a third sports car alongside the 370Z and GT-R. The former 370Z was replaced by the new Z, and the GT-R is dead—at least for the time being. The IDx, meanwhile, would've been too costly to produce and there wasn't enough demand. Nissan was also concerned it would've cannibalized sales of the 370Z. However, Nissan has been dropping hints lately about launching a third performance model. The company has gone on record several times about resurrecting the beloved Silvia nameplate. But now it's official: The Silvia is coming back.



Read Article