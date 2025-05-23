Nissan Confirms They Have Someone Working On A New GT-R

Nissan is undertaking a massive cost-cutting agenda after losing billions in recent years due to sales falling short of investments. While the new product roadmap centers on the usual suspects, crossovers and SUVs, there’s still hope for fun cars. The Z is soldiering on and could one day be joined by a new Silvia. Better yet, a next-generation GT-R is also in development. Yes, Godzilla will return, eventually.
 
Speaking with Motor1 last month at the New York Auto Show, Nissan USA's chief product planner confirmed, “The GT-R will be back, without a doubt.” Now, another high-ranking official is reinforcing that statement. Arnaud Charpentier, VP of Product Marketing Strategy, told Auto Express that the company is actively working on a new supercar:


