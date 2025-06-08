Nissan Considers Putting Formula E Team To Work On Performance Cars

Nissan is considering using its Formula E team to develop prototype versions of hot EVs that could be used to help create future Nismo performance models.

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan’s Formula E team boss, told Autocar there are internal talks about how the Paris-based squad can aid the Nismo division in the development of future road-going electric performance cars.

The Japanese firm currently offers a warmed-up Nismo-badged version of the Ariya electric SUV, but company boss Ivan Espinosa previously told Autocar the firm had “exciting plans” for future sports cars, suggesting he wanted four or five halo models to top the line-up.