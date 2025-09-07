Nissan Cuts New Leaf EV Production Ahead of Launch

The new LEAF is expected to be one of the most significant factors in Nissan’s comeback. In May, Nissan announced plans to reduce its global workforce by around 15% and close seven plants as part of its restructuring.



Last week, it began talks with workers at its Sunderland, UK, plant, where the new LEAF will be built, over voluntary retirement.



According to a new report from Japan’s Kyodo News (via Reuters), Nissan is already cutting production plans for the next-gen LEAF ahead of its launch later this year. The report cites a shortage of rare earth minerals due to China’s new export restrictions.