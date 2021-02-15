Nissan Cuts Off Talks Over Apple Car - Why Would TWO Major Brands Run Away From The Tech Company?

One of the biggest news items in recent weeks was the potential partnership between Hyundai Motor Group and Apple. The South Korean automaker ultimately decided not to pursue an agreement for a number of reasons, among them the tech giant's request to brand the new model the 'iCar,' rather than selling it as a Hyundai or Kia. This would have essentially turned the automaker into a hardware supplier thanks to its mass vehicle production capabilities. As we also learned, Apple began shopping elsewhere once those talks fell through.

Nissan and Apple were supposedly holding discussions last week about their own agreement but according to the Financial Times, those talks never proceeded to senior management levels. One of the main reasons appears to be the same as with Hyundai: branding.