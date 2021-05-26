Nissan Dealer Blows Through Slow Selling Leaf Inventory By Offering Titan Owners A 99 Cent Lease Deal

Even if they aren't the standout choices in their respective segments, both the Nissan Leaf and Titan are solid, reliable choices. If there were a way to get one (or both) for a good deal, though, they'd be tempting even in the face of the new Ford F-150 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. And as far as deals go, it's hard to beat a two-year lease on a Leaf for just 99 cents.

Offered by Hart Nissan in Virginia, this deal was first reported by Car & Driver and then confirmed by a dealer sales manager to The Drive. They explained that all buyers of eligible 2021 Titans would be offered a lease on a Leaf, allowing them 10,000 miles a year for two years. The price? Just 99 cents, plus some associated taxes—though contrary to the original report, individuals buyers don't benefit from the federal EV tax credit.



