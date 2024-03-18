Nissan Dealers Have A Problem Unloading Rogue SUVs

Nissan cannot seem to shift Rogues fast enough, with 2023 models still clogging up dealer lots nearly a quarter of the way into 2024. And now that 2024 model year Rogues have begun delivery, Nissan is going old-school in its tactics as it tries to shift a backlog that could amount to as many as 24,000 unsold ’23 MY models. A memo sent to Nissan dealers last week offers an incentive of $1,000 for each 2023 Rogue sold. However, this offer is strictly contingent on each dealer hitting their own individual targets for the SUV, but both 2023 and 2024 models can count towards this.



Read Article