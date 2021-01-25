Nissan Dealers Question The Decision To Drop The Xterra After Bronco Success

Nissan is in the midst of a complete portfolio rejuvenation that started off last June with the new Rogue and continued with subsequent launches like the Ariya electric SUV, Z Proto, Magnite small crossover, and the Frontier pickup refresh for South America. In addition, a revamped Note small hatchback was launched in November at home in Japan, while the Kicks and Armada were also updated before the end of 2020.

The US-market 2022 Frontier and Pathfinder are scheduled to debut on February 4 and will be followed later this year by the next-gen Rogue Sport / Qashqai. Nissan dealers – at least those in North America – have asked HQ for a product they believe the company’s portfolio is lacking, the Xterra. The truck-based SUV was offered in the United States between the 1999 and 2015 model years across two generations (WD22 and N50).