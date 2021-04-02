Nissan Debuts 2022 Pathfinder - Is THIS The REAL DEAL Or Just Another Shot In The Dark?

Passion runs deep for the iconic Nissan Pathfinder. Owners love its long heritage of rugged capability, and they want more of it – while seeking comfort and advanced connectivity and safety features.

"Thirty-five years after the launch of the original model, Pathfinder has returned to its rugged roots, loaded with the benefit of everything learned along the way," said Jared Haslam, vice president, Product and Services Planning, Nissan North America. "Today's large SUV owners want a vehicle that conveys strength and rugged capability, while using advanced safety and technology features to keep their family safe and comfortable during every-day adventures, and the all-new 2022 Pathfinder is ready to take on those adventures."

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder goes on sale in summer 2021.

A rugged yet modern design rebirth

The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the ground-up. Every inch of the vehicle was carefully designed to convey a sense of strength and capability with a strong front face, wide stance, blister fenders and a shorter front overhang (versus the previous design).





The larger design of the new face of Pathfinder conveys size and strength which, along with larger tires, gives it an authentic, rugged SUV look. Distinctive Nissan signature features are integrated into the new Pathfinder design, such as the V-motion grille with a three-slot grille incorporated as an homage to the original Pathfinder, C-shaped headlights and floating roofline. Standard LED headlights include slim upper Daytime Running Lights, and the C-pillar has a structural SUV look that allows use of two-tone paint – a first for Pathfinder.

On the side, strong "U-shaped" highlights fuse the powerful fender blisters together, providing a tough, muscled look. In the rear, the wide-aspect LED taillights are slimmer than the previous design. The "boxed out" liftgate returns to the boldness of the first Pathfinder, including the oversized, satin chrome PATHFINDER name. Even the new aluminum-alloy wheel designs have a machined, tool-like seriousness to them.





A total of 14 colors/color combinations are offered, including five new two-tone treatments carefully designed to integrate into the overall design. New two-tone Scarlet Ember with Super Black Metallic brings a high-energy feel and is similar to the iconic bright red color of the original Pathfinder, while new Obsidian Green Pearl is a solid dark green with a hint of pearl – if rugged outdoor adventure was a color, this would be it.





All-new 9-speed transmission, all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector, best-in-class towing capacity

The all-new Pathfinder is an ideal family adventure vehicle not just in looks, but in modern capability as well.

Every 2022 Pathfinder features a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 with 259 lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, which provides a smooth, strong, direct vehicle response.





The combination of the proven V6 and all-new 9-speed provides strong acceleration and driver confidence when merging or driving out of a turn, and minimizes rpm variation on a grade.



Pathfinder 4WD drive models feature Nissan's all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. The 4WD system features direct coupling, which allows torque transfer directly on the clutch pack using oil pressure, allowing for confident, immediate take-off in low-traction situations. Mode selection – Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow – is displayed as a pop-up notification on the meter cluster.

A new dual-pinion electric power steering system combined with wide, 255-mm tires provide stable handling with a sporty feel. Stability and confidence is bolstered by Pathfinder's front strut and rear independent multi-link suspension design with front and rear stabilizer bars and 4-wheel disc brake system

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder features best-in-class1 available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity – plenty for towing boats, ATVs, camp tents or trailers. Trailer Sway Control is standard.



Comfort and flexibility for a modern family space

The interior of the adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spacious environment.

Among the long list of striking interior touches, a new, available 12.3-inch digital dashboard provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options. Complementing the digital dashboard is an available 10.8-inch Head-up Display. New to Pathfinder, the Head-Up Display enables the driver to view preferred content such as turn-by-turn directions while staying focused on the road.





An available 9.0-inch color touchscreen center display is placed high on the new simplified, intuitive instrument panel, providing easy visibility and accessibility for the driver and front passenger. Interlocking side vents and door finishers provide a solid structural appearance, and with the use of a new electronic shifter, the new "bridge" front center console allows extra storage space underneath.

Woven cloth, leather- or premium quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are offered in a range of new colors and materials. Brushed bronze metallic accents are among the seven available interior "environments," while new ambient interior lighting adds an even higher level of ambiance.

Seat flexibility – a critical factor for large SUV buyers – has been improved with standard 8-passenger capacity or, for the first time on Pathfinder, available 2nd row captain's chairs with a no-tools-required removable center console. The 2nd row bench seat now offers EZ FLEX® one-touch release fold/side with push button activation from both the driver and passenger sides, making life easy for parents and backseat passengers alike. The 60/40 split folding 3rd row seat provides maximum flexibility for carrying passengers and cargo.

Nissan designed the Pathfinder's ample cargo area to accommodate a 120-quart cooler or four golf bags with all three-rows up, and even carry 4x8-foot plywood sheets – making sure "utility" remains part of the Pathfinder's SUV credentials.

Interior quietness has been greatly improved, with acoustic laminated front glass, thicker 2nd row glass, increased door and floor isolation, and a 60 percent increase in engine noise absorption.

Available interior features include a 10-way power driver's seat, climate controlled front seats, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with 2nd row climate control, and heated rear seats.

