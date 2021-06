Nissan is pushing back the release of its flagship Ariya full-electric crossover, highlighting the struggle automakers everywhere are facing in trying to launch new cars amid a persisting shortage of semiconductors. Nissan said last year that it planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan starting in mid-2021. But the rollout of the model in Japan has been pushed to "this winter," executive vice president Asako Hoshino, told reporters during a briefing on Friday.



