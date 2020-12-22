Nissan Eliminates The Need For Buyers To Have That "Dealership Experience"

Nissan has joined a growing list of automakers, including Porsche and Ford, with the launch of a dedicated online shopping platform. Introducing Nissan@Home which, as its name clearly implies, allows customers the opportunity to conduct the entire vehicle buying process from home, including scheduling a test drive. There's no need to set foot in a dealership. Simply by using their home computer, tablet, or smartphone, buyers can schedule a test drive, manage the buying process, schedule delivery, and handle all service needs.



