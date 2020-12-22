Nissan Eliminates The Need For Buyers To Have That "Dealership Experience"

Agent009 submitted on 12/22/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:59 AM

Views : 436 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan has joined a growing list of automakers, including Porsche and Ford, with the launch of a dedicated online shopping platform.

Introducing Nissan@Home which, as its name clearly implies, allows customers the opportunity to conduct the entire vehicle buying process from home, including scheduling a test drive. There's no need to set foot in a dealership. Simply by using their home computer, tablet, or smartphone, buyers can schedule a test drive, manage the buying process, schedule delivery, and handle all service needs.

Read Article


Nissan Eliminates The Need For Buyers To Have That

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)