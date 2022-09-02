Nissan Ending ICE Development Everywhere - Except The US

The writing is on the wall and, one by one, automakers are reacting. The latest appears to be Nissan. According to Nikkei Asia, the Japanese automaker, which makes up one-third of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, is moving forward with plans to end development of new combustion engines in all global markets, with one exception: the US. Nissan has not officially confirmed the news but it's probably only a matter of time. CarBuzz reached out to Nissan and was told the following: "We don't have any immediate comment to share on this speculative report."



