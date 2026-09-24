Nissan Executive Rules Out Nismo Rogue - Line Isn't Worthy Of The Badge

issan wants to be exciting again, but its executives want to earn credibility back and have you feel the lineage as as the turnaround plan is executed. Credibility is earned, not given, and when an automaker slaps a performance badge on just anything it hurts credibility. Nissan’s said those days are behind it.

In an exclusive interview with The Drive, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, Ponz Pandikuthira said, “You don’t make a Nismo out of everything just because you can. Nismo has to be authentic.”

When asked if a Nismo version of the 2027 Rogue Hybrid would make sense Pandikuthira was quick to say, “Off the top of my head, no.”