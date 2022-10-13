Nissan Extends Certification Program To 10 Year Old Vehicles

Nissan today announced its second expansion to its certified pre-owned program this year. Now, the automaker will allow vehicles that are up to 10 years old with as many as 100,000 miles (160,934 km) to be sold through the program.

“As pre-owned vehicle sales continue to outpace those of new vehicles in the marketplace, Certified Select allows our trusted dealerships to offer more high-quality options for shoppers,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, eCommerce, Nissan U.S. “And we’ve further committed to customer satisfaction by offering a seamless online purchase option and a complimentary maintenance visit.”