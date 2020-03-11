Nissan Faces Class Action Suit For Vehicles That Brake For No Reason

A U. S. District Court judge will allow a class-action lawsuit to proceed against Nissan North America over what owners claim is a faulty Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system, reports CarComplaints.com. The lawsuit includes all 2017-2019 Nissans with AEB systems and alleges that the systems sometimes brake for things that don't exist. AEB systems are there to alert drivers of a possible imminent frontal collision, braking if the driver doesn't respond to the warning by putting on the brakes themselves. Nissan's AEB systems use radar to determine pedestrians, other vehicles and other potential obstacles ahead of a car, and owners have complained of it malfunctioning while driving the car.



Read Article