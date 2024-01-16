Nissan Falls Behind On Plans To Produce New EVs

Nissan has reportedly postponed the production start of two brand-new, U.S.-made electric vehicles that will be manufactured at the company’s Canton, Mississippi plant, according a supplier memo obtained by Automotive News.



The two EVs are reportedly meant to be a pair of sporty sedans based on an all-new platform, one badged as a Nissan and the other one bearing the Infiniti logo. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in 2025, but the date was pushed back by one year, according to a supplier production schedule that was unearthed by Automotive News last year. Those sedans could even bear some historic nameplates like Skyline and Maxima.





