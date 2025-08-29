Nissan Falls Off Of The Top 10 Global Sales Charts - Even Suzuki Sells More Vehicles

Nissan’s recent struggles are no secret. The company is grappling with financial issues, cutting jobs at its factories, and facing class-action lawsuits over faulty engines. Unsurprisingly, its sales numbers reflect that.

According to data gathered by research firm MarketLines—as first reported by Nikkei Asia—Nissan dropped out of the top 10 in global auto sales through the first half of 2025. It’s the first time Nissan has fallen out of the top 10 in 16 years. The company’s sales dropped 6.0 percent to 1.61 million vehicles, well behind industry leaders like Toyota and Volkswagen Group.