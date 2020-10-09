Nissan GT-R Deathbed....No... FINAL Edition Still 3 Years Away

With the 370Z and GT-R, Nissan has two of the oldest performance cars on sale today.

While the former will finally be renewed later this month (well, at least in prototype guise), the latter will not switch to the next generation anytime soon. As a matter of fact, a new report from Japanese magazine Best Car Web says we’re not going to see it before 2023 at the earliest.

The R35 Godzilla will apparently go out with a 710-horsepower bang in 2022 when Nissan is rumored to introduce a Final Edition. It will be nearly 15 years old by then, and this swan song is expected to be a limited-run affair capped at approximately 20 units. If that horsepower count seems familiar, that’s because the special model will allegedly use the same powertrain as the GT-R50 by Italdesign and its mighty 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque.



PUGPROUD

Wake me when the next generation arrives, if ever.

PUGPROUD

