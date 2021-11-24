Nissan GT-R Dropped In Australia As Unsafe

While the Nissan Z car has been redesigned to replace the 370Z, we're still waiting for the next-generation Nissan GT-R to arrive. The R35-generation GT-R launched for the 2009 model year and has been largely unchanged apart from an exterior and interior refresh for the 2017 model year. While it refuses to die in most countries, the Nissan GT-R is being retired in Australia after the 2022 model year. To mark the end of its lifecycle, the final batch of around 50 GT-Rs have been imported to Australia including special-edition T-Spec and Nismo SV variants.



