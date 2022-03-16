Nissan GT-R Phased Out In The EU Becuase It Is Too Uncivilized

The era of Nissan sports cars in Europe is coming to an end as the GT-R is being phased out.

In a statement to CarScoops, a Nissan UK spokesperson told us that, “13 years after its European introduction as the icon of accessible automotive high performance, we can confirm that European GT-R production will end in March, 2022 due to the new EU & UK drive by noise regulations starting 1st of July 2021 (No. 540.2014).”

The lengthy piece of legislation aims to make vehicles quieter as it noted the “most recent reduction of sound level limits for motor vehicles, introduced in 1995, did not have the effects expected.” In order to fix this, noise limits have been lowered and the testing process has been revamped.