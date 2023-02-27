Nissan Goes Crazy On Electrification With 27 New Models By 2030

Nissan has announced its commitment to electrification by planning to introduce 27 new electric models by 2030. This ambitious goal is part of the company's wider strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The move towards electrification is part of Nissan's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future.



Of the 27 new models planned, 18 will be fully electric, while the remaining nine will be hybrid or plug-in hybrid models. The new models will cover a range of segments, including SUVs, sedans, and crossovers. The first of these new models is set to debut in 2023, with more models to follow in the coming years.



Nissan is no stranger to electrification, having introduced its first electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf, in 2010. The Leaf was a pioneer in the electric vehicle market, and it remains one of the most popular electric cars on the road today. Since then, Nissan has continued to invest in electric vehicle technology, with the goal of making electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for everyone.



The move towards electrification is part of a broader trend in the automotive industry, with many manufacturers investing heavily in electric vehicle technology. This is driven by a number of factors, including regulatory pressures to reduce emissions, advances in battery technology, and changing consumer preferences.



Nissan's commitment to electrification is an important step towards a more sustainable future. By introducing a wide range of electric and hybrid models, the company is helping to make electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to a wider range of consumers.





