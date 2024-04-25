Nissan Goes EV Crazy In China - Launches Epic, Epoch, Era, And Evo Models

Nissan unveiled four new concepts at the Beijing Auto Show, previewing four production vehicles for the Chinese market. The Epoch sedan and Epic SUV have fully electric powertrain, whereas the Evo sedan and Era SUV are plug-in hybrids. A fifth Nissan-branded model will be introduced in China by 2026, joining the four vehicles built by Nissan's partner Dongfeng. The Chinese market treats electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) as a block, with the generic name of New Energy Vehicles (NEV). This explains why many legacy carmakers still invest in plug-in hybrid powertrains, even though China is the world's biggest EV market. Nissan is trying to offer the best of both worlds and unveiled four NEV concepts during the 2024 Beijing Auto Show. The four concepts include two sedans and two SUVs, each comprising one fully electric and one plug-in hybrid model. They preview four of the five new vehicles that Nissan plans to introduce in China by 2026 in partnership with Dongfeng. While the Epoch sedan and Epic SUV have a fully electric powertrain, the Evo sedan and Era SUV use a combustion engine as a range extender. Nissan doesn't offer details about the fifth NEV model, which Dongfeng will also build locally.



Read Article