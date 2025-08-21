Nissan Goes Rogue With X-Trail Nismo In Japan

For about 40 years now, but more specifically over the last decade or so, the name NISMO has established itself as one of the pillars of the performance vehicle market. Slapped on a number of vehicles, the name of Nissan's motorsport division is there to ensure drivers can enjoy the best performance levels the Japanese are capable of providing. Over the years, the NISMO name was used to designate special versions of the Juke, Frontier, Sentra, 350Z, and 370Z, and it is presently sold on the U.S. market with specially prepped variants of the GT-R and Z. A new NISMO model was just announced this week, but this one is, at least for now, reserved for buyers in Japan.



