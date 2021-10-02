Nissan Hints It Is Willing To Work With Apple On New Car - Who Wins In This Situation?

The Apple car project might not be dead after all. Nissan is potentially interested in partnering with the tech giant, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

This partnership is still a far way from having ink on paper. The info stems from a question about partnering with Apple during Nissan's quarterly financial results presentation. Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said the automaker aims to "work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration." While vague, that statement at least showed Nissan's interest in a collaboration.



